Serving soldiers will now be the first to board Air India flights

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Air India has started giving boarding priority to serving Armed Forces personnel from the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. This exercise commenced on Tuesday (August 15), on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, to recognise, respect and honour all our fighting forces of the past, present and future. According to AI CMD Ashwani Lohani, “The Armed personnel will be requested to board before first and business class passengers.”

The airlines will also be giving discounted air fares to armed forces personnel in the domestic sector.

