Serving judicial officer booked for ‘rape’ in Jammu & Kashmir

Police on Tuesday booked a serving sub-judge on charges of rape after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of eliciting her consent for sex through deceit.

Rajesh Abrol was charged under Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code. He is posted as leave reserve with the state High Court. In the complaint, the woman said she was engaged in litigation against a man when, in 2015, she came across a woman who introduced herself as the sister of the accused. She suggested that she meet her brother for legal help.

The complainant met the accused, who allegedly promised to help her if she worked as domestic help at his residence for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000. She agreed to this in order to finance her minor daughter’s education, and started living at the accused’s house, the complainant said. The accused allegedly got the woman’s marriage dissolved by getting a “divorce deed” attested from a notary in Jammu on August 7, 2015.

After a while, the complainant decided to return to her parents’ home in Ramban. However, the accused allegedly told her she had become his wife and assured her he would take care of her daughter. He allegedly told her that he was living separately from his wife for seven years and, being a judge, knew the legalities to make her believe that she was his legally wedded wife, the complainant said. After a few months, he ‘solemnised’ the marriage with the complainant at his house with the help of a pandit from Doda in presence of his PSO and a friend, she alleged.

Thereafter, they lived as husband and wife for a year and a half year. The woman said she accompanied him on his official visits, and attached photographs along with the complaint as evidence.

According to the complainant, it was the wife of the accused who finally approached her and revealed the facts. She asked her to leave as they had both patched up, the complainant said.

The complainant said that the accused has now started living with his wife (second wife after a divorce), and that she was receiving threats from the accused even as she was living in Nagrota with her daughter. ENS

