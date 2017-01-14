Serviceability of Su-30 and helicopter fleet has risen to 60%: Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja Manohar Parrikar in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja

The serviceability rate of Sukhoi Su-30 — a twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force — has risen to 60 per cent, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said. The serviceability rate or the availability rate is the number of aircraft ready for missions at any given time. Parrikar, while speaking at an aerospace and defence seminar at Mahatma Mandir during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Thursday, said along with the Sukhios, the serviceability rates of the helicopter fleet with the Army and the Air Force have also risen after Rs 400 crore was invested in setting up after-sales-service units for both Su-30 and the helicopters.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“When I became Raksha Mantri, I realised that the Su-30 (Sukhois), the main fighter of Indian Air Force, has a serviceability of 46 per cent. The helicopter fleet of the Indian Army and the Air Force supplied through HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) had a serviceability of somewhere around 50 per cent. It is too low. The minimum international standards one expects is about 70-75 per cent. Sometimes, you can even achieve 80 per cent-plus. Making one fighter available more saves you the cost of buying a new fighter (aircraft). You have 300 fighters and only 150 or 140 are capable of taking on the task, I think you are not good. We decided to improve this,” Parrikar told to an audience that consisted of officials from Defence Ministry and firms in defence sector.

“The biggest problem I faced was after sales service. Defence PSUs considered after sales service as an expense and not an investment. Virtually convincing them in setting up after-sales-service units at various Army locations took us almost a year. Finally, the board agreed and we set up the units. Today, Su-30 has already achieved around 60 per cent of serviceability and the helicopter fleet is more than 65 per cent. That is an achievement simply by investing around Rs 400 crore,” he said. Pointing to the proposed sale of “Akash” surface-to-air missiles to Vietnam, Parrikar said, “There is a strange mindset. For example, the Akash exports, there was a thinking that how can we give our technology to a third country. In a lighter vein, I told them that as long as the country is beyond the range of the missile and not an enemy country, I don’t think there is any need for us to worry about it.”

“India after more than 30 years has successfully developed its own artillery gun… Field trail has been completed for Dhanush,” he said, while talking about the 155m artillery gun which is largely based on the Bofors gun, but has a longer range of about 10 km. This gun will be part of the Republic Day parade on January 26, officials said.

“Another self-propelled gun — 155mm — is in the final stage of being ordered. This is a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and South Korea’s Samsung. It has more than 50 per cent of the components which are Made in India. The first slot, probably, will be ordered during the current financial year. This is one of the Make in India project,” Parrikar added.

Talking about the improvements done to the Pinaka, a multi-barrel rocket launcher system that has a range of 30 km, he said, “Today, we have already successfully test fired a guided Pinaka for 65 km. This will provide a tremendous boost to the capability of the armed forces, once it goes into production,” the minister added.

“During the current year, 95 per cent of the acceptance of necessity (AON), that means clearance for procurement are either IDDM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) or Buy India. Which means, virtually 95 per cent of the almost Rs 96,000 crore worth of products for which this year we have given approvals, belongs to these two categories. That shows the importance of change in mindset in the procurement procedure,” Parrikar said.