Service voters: EC to ask govt on gender-neutral provisions

The Election Commission of India will soon write to the government to introduce gender-neutral provisions regarding service voters in the Representation of the People Act. Currently, the wife of a service voter, if she is residing with him, can also be enrolled as a service voter in the constituency specified by that person. Service voters are usually members of the armed forces.

The Commission will approach the Law Ministry to replace the word ‘wife’ with ‘spouse’ in the provision relating to the RP Act so that the husbands of women Army officers and women foreign service officers can also enrol themselves as service voters, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said at a seminar on Wednesday to brief representatives of the armed forces, Home Ministry and External Affairs ministry on enrolling service voters.

