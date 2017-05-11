Service trials for first phase of Kochi metro begin

The first set of train coaches delivered by Alstom India at the Muttom yard in Kochi, Kerala. (Image courtesy: KMRL) The first set of train coaches delivered by Alstom India at the Muttom yard in Kochi, Kerala. (Image courtesy: KMRL)

Service trials of the first phase of Kochi metro began on Wednesday after the commissioner of metro rail safety gave the nod for commercial operations last week. In the first phase, the metro would operate nine sets of trains for a distance of 13 kilometers from Aluva to Palarivattom.

Commercial operations of the Kochi metro are expected to be launched in a month. The project has been executed at a cost of Rs 5,100 crore by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The total distance to be covered by the metro is 26 kilometers.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Managing Director Elias George said the metro project is the fastest to get the safety clearance compared to other metro projects in the country. The metro network is also the first in India to cover 13 kilometers in its first phase, George added.

KMRL has fixed Rs 10 as the minimum fare and would charge Rs 40 for traveling 13 kms from Aluva to Palarivattom.

