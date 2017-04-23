Charging anything other than aforementioned would amount to unfair trade practice: Paswan

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

After making service charge on hotel and restaurant bills ‘totally voluntary’, Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday said placing order by customer amounts to his/her agreement to pay prices on menu card along with applicable taxes, as quoted by news agency ANI. The minister also said that charging anything other than aforementioned, without consent of customer, would amount to unfair trade practice.

READ: Service charge in hotels/restaurants not mandatory now: Ram Vilas Paswan

In a series of tweets on Friday, Paswan had said that service charge on hotel and restaurant bills is “totally voluntary” and not mandatory after the government approved guidelines on service charge. “Hotels/Restaurants should not decide how much service charge is to be paid by customer and it should be left to discretion of customer. Government has approved guidelines on Service Charge. Service Charge is totally voluntary and not mandatory now,” he tweeted.

The minister had also said that the guidelines are being sent to states for necessary action at their ends.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd