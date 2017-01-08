Serbian PM Aleksandar Vucic to visit India

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (File/AP Photo) Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (File/AP Photo)

The Prime Minister of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will visit India from January 9-12. Vucic will arrive at Ahmedabad Airport on January 9 and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Centre.

The Serbian Prime Minister will also engage in a bilateral Meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He will also attend the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Summit by Prime Minister Modi. On January 11 he will arrive in Mumbai where he will address business officials as well as hold a dialogue with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.