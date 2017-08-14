Shopian encounter: Sepoy who was killed was an inspiration for village in Maharashtra

Army Sepoy Sumedh Waman Gowai, 25, who was from Lonagra village of Akola district in Maharashtra, was among the two Army soliders who were killed in a fierce gunfight with the militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian Saturday night. Gowai, who belonged to a family of farmers, had joined the Indian Army in 2011. His younger brother, Shubham, has also joined the Army recently and is currently undergoing training.

Sudhakar Patil, a police official of Lonagra village told The Indian Expresss over phone, “Sumedh is survived by his parents Waman and Maya, brother Shubham and sister Rekha. Sumedh was not married. His father is a farmer. I know Sumedh from his childhood as his father and I are classmates. Sumedh was a very kind-hearted young man, and was an inspiration for many young boys in the village.”

He added, “The family was told about his demise on Sunday morning. We expect his mortal remains to be brought to Lonagra via Nagpur and Akola. The last rites will be performed on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.”

