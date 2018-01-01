Sepoy Jagsir Singh had no wish to put life at stake, joined Army to feed family: father

Sepoy Jagsir Singh Sepoy Jagsir Singh

The family of Sepoy Jagsir Singh (32) was awaiting his arrival on January 2 at his native village Lohgarh Thakran in Ferozepur district. They are now waiting for a coffin with his body, expected to arrive on Monday.

Singh was killed on Sunday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan army in Nowshera sector.

Singh is survived by parents Amarjit Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, wife Mohinderpal, daughters Nagam (7), Gurneet (5) and son Jagdish (2). His younger brother works as a driver in Dubai.

Amarjit accused the government of treating sons of poor families like objects. “Saada sab kuch khatam ho gaya (Everything is over for us). What was our fault? Just that we are poor people and our sons do not think twice before joining Army and serving the country. But what do they get in return? Sons of poor families are being treated like objects by Indian government and if one is killed by Pakistan, four others are pushed ahead. Indian government will keep doing this instead of taking stern action and revenge against Pakistan. They will keep doing this because they can see that if one soldier is killed, there are four others behind him who are ready to die for the country. When will it stop?” questioned Amarjit, his two-year-old grandson in his lap.

Singh's relatives at Lohgarh Thakran village in Ferozepur district.

He said it was poverty that pushed his son to join the Army. “Koi shouk nai si ohnu apni jaan gawaan da. Majboori si (He did not join Army because he had a wish to put his life at stake. It was a compulsion). We are very poor and he had to do something to feed the family,” he said.

Jagsir had recently come home on leave but had to return on December 22. “He was called back for duty and promised leave in January,” said Amarjit.

