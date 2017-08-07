Sepoy commits ‘suicide’ at Indian Air Force station in Gujarat’s Naliya

Kothara police station near Naliya said that sepoy Sonu Ramnivas (27) was found dead on watch tower No.30 of the IAF station in Naliya at 11:30 am on Sunday. (Representational Image) Kothara police station near Naliya said that sepoy Sonu Ramnivas (27) was found dead on watch tower No.30 of the IAF station in Naliya at 11:30 am on Sunday. (Representational Image)

A sepoy of Defence Security Corps allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the chin while manning a watch tower at Air Force Station in Naliya in Kutch on Sunday. Kothara police station near Naliya said that sepoy Sonu Ramnivas (27) was found dead on watch tower No.30 of the IAF station in Naliya at 11:30 am on Sunday.

“Another sepoy climbed up the watch tower to relieve Ramnivas of the duty at around 11:30 AM on Sunday. However, the reliever found Ramnivas laying in a pool of blood,” an officer of Kothara police said.

Police said that it was an apparent case of suicide. “Prima facie, he shot himself in the chin and the bullet exited from the top of his skull. The incident took place between 9:30 am and 11:30 am on Sunday. His rifle was also laying beside his body. This is apparently a case of suicide,” the officer said, adding they were also probing the angle of accidental shooting.

Based on information provided by Suryakumar Ramchandra, the security officer at the IAF station in Naliya, Kothara police have registered a case of accidental death and started further investigation.

