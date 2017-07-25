Separatists used hawala money to fund attacks on schools, stone pelting in Kashmir: NIA

Syed Ali Shah Geelani s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh was among the seven arrested by NIA. (file photo) Syed Ali Shah Geelani s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh was among the seven arrested by NIA. (file photo)

A day after seven separatists were arrested and charged with using money from Pakistan to fund terrorism, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday claimed they have “incriminating evidence” against all the seven accused.

The NIA claimed that the Hurriyat leaders used hawala money to create unrest in the Valley, NDTV reported on Tuesday. The money, funneled through Pakistan, was used to fund attacks on schools and stone pelting, the agency alleged.

On Monday, the NIA arrested seven Kashmiri Separatists including the son-in-law of Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani and a close aide of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Funtoosh, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate are the seven arrested.

Sources said the NIA decided to arrest the seven since they were not cooperating with the investigation and the agency had found evidence against them in connection with the case. “We have ascertained financial trails which are leading to some of these accused. It has also been ascertained that some of the funding has been coming from Pakistan,” an NIA officer said.

