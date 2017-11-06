Separatists should talk to Dineshwar Sharma if they are well wishers of Kashmiris: Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (Source: File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday said separatists should talk to Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma if they were “well wishers” of the Kashmiri people. “If they (Hurriyat) are well wishers of Kashmiris, they should talk to Sharma,” he told reporters here.

His statement comes after the Joint Resistance Forum, a conglomerate of three separatist organisations — the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and the JKLF — announced earlier this week that they would not meet Sharma and dubbed his appointment a “time-buying tactic” of the Centre. Singh said all those who believe in peace should participate in the dialogue process if normalcy has to be restored in the state.

“If some people keep away from talks, they will be exposing themselves,” the deputy chief minister said. Asked whether the talks would mean anything without taking the Hurriyat on board, he said, “We have an elected assembly with people’s representatives. Besides, there are other people who are stakeholders. There is no pre-condition, whosoever wants can talk. It is just the beginning. I hope there will be good results”.

“If anybody shuts the doors, like some did it last time, the people of Kashmir will not pardon them and they are going to get exposed because they will be doing so under the pressure of Pakistan,” Singh said. Accusing the neighbouring country of sponsoring terrorism, he said the Kashmiri youth was being misguided by Pakistan and getting them killed.

