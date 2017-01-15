Separatists scale down agitation further, restrict shutdown to Fridays

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The separatists in Kashmir have further scaled down their ongoing agitation by restricting the strike call to every Friday. In a fresh protest programme issued late last night, the separatists – hardline Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, moderate Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik – also called for observing a ‘black day’ on Republic Day.

They asked the people to observe strike only on Fridays.

After the unrest broke out in the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July last year, the separatists have been issuing regular protest programmes. The protests have died down since November and the separatists restricted the strike to Friday and Saturday every week.

In view of Republic Day, the separatists have called for a shutdown on Thursday as well this week. They have also called for joint protest on Monday after the afternoon prayer.