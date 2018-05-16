Separatists plan protests against PM Narendra Modi’s J&K visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Separatists leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), will march to Lal Chowk in Srinagar to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending visit to the state on May 19. The JRL has also called for a shutdown on May 21.

The decision to call for the protest march was taken after a meeting of the three top separatist leaders at Geelani’s Hyderpora residence on Tuesday.

The separatist leaders claimed the government has turned Kashmir Valley, especially the four districts of south Kashmir including Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag, into a battlefield.

“(But) he (Modi) would try to give an impression to the outside world, as well as the people of India, that people in Kashmir are living happily with India… The fact on the ground is that Kashmir is like hell,” the JRL said.

“To register their protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to state on May 19, the people should march towards the historic Lal Chowk (in Srinagar),” the separatist leaders said.

Modi will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project and attend a convocation at Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences in Jammu during his visit.

