Separatist leaders placed under preventive custody in Kashmir

Authorities today foiled the plans of separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik to hold a protest outside the NIA headquarters in Delhi by taking them in preventive custody.

While Mirwaiz and Geelani have been placed under house arrest, Malik was arrested from his Maisuma residence here late last night and lodged at the Kothibagh police station before being moved to Central Jail, a police official said.

He said Malik, who was arrested on Thursday and shifted to the Central jail, was released yesterday morning.

The separatist trio had announced on Wednesday their plans to visit Delhi today for holding a sit-in outside the NIA headquarters and court arrest against what they termed as vilification of Kashmiri people by the investigating agency.

