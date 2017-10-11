Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi features in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ poster in J-K

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K. Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi (top row second from right) features in a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign poster in J-K.

In a major embarrassment for Jammu and Kashmir government, a picture of jailed separatist leader Asiya Andrabi has appeared along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and some other personalities in a poster on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The poster aimed at highlighting the women achievers of the country was hoisted at a function held to promote girl education in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area.

Andrabi, the pro-Pakistan chief of ‘Dukhtaran-e-Millat’ (daughters of the nation) organisation, also shares space with Mother Teresa, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, tennis star Sania Mirza and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi among others.

Andrabi is currently in jail under Public Safety Act for her separatist activities. She has several cases registered against her including some for hoisting Pakistani flag on August 14 and March 23 – the Independence Day and National Day of Pakistan, respectively.

No one from the government, including designated spokespersons, could be reached for their comments on this development.

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (save girl, educate girl) is one of the prominent campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App