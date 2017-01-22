Separatist Asiya Andrabi’s son backs Dangal teen Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim (File) Zaira Wasim (File)

Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri teen who essayed a key role in the film Dangal, has received support from an unexpected quarter — Muhammad bin Qasim, son of separatist leader Asiya Andrabi. But Muhammad’s generalised comment on Kashmir, otherwise aimed at people who abused the actor, has enraged many in the Valley.

“I do not know Zaira Wasim personally but after reading her posts and recent tweets, I must say she is a girl of substance. I am not posting this status to applaud her brilliant performance in Dangal, but how she stood up against hypocrite and biased people around us, especially Indian media and Indian citizens, after meeting Mehbooba (Mufti),” Muhammad posted on Facebook.

“She (Zaira) has set an example by speaking what she truly believes in. Kashmiris who abuse Zaira are illiterate, uneducated and do not represent us,” the 23-year-old wrote.

While many supported his comment on Zaira, Muhammad was trolled and abused for making a generalised comment that “Kashmir is an ignorant nation”. Muhamamd was forced to clarify and apologise for the comment.