Sensex builds on gains after strong global cues

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 58 points in early session on Wednesday with continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads. The NSE nifty also went past the 8,200-mark.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 58.55 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 26,701.79, with consumer durables, metal, auto, healthcare and capital goods stocks staying in good shape. The gauge had gained 47.79 points in the previous session.

The NSE index Nifty too was up 18.20 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 8,210.45. A firming trend in Asia following overnight gains on the Wall Street driven by optimism about the US economy influenced sentiment here.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.17 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.20 per cent in early trading today while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.10 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.60 per cent higher yesterday.