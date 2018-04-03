Senior UP cop seeks law against identification by caste, offers to quit

On what he exactly meant by “ending caste”, he said: “People need to stop writing their castes… they should not be recognised by their castes, as it is the seed of all problems.” On what he exactly meant by “ending caste”, he said: “People need to stop writing their castes… they should not be recognised by their castes, as it is the seed of all problems.”

ADDITIONAL SUPERINTENDENT of Police B P Ashok, posted at the Police Training Directorate in Lucknow, on Monday sent his “conditional resignation” to President Ram Nath Kovind and the state DGP, requesting them to either accept his seven demands, including a law against people being identified by their caste, or accept his resignation. Else, they should give him voluntary retirement.

The other demands included the establishment of ‘rule of law’ in place of ‘rule of judge’ or ‘rule of police’, providing enough representation to women, providing proper representation to women, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in high courts, representing them in promotions and ending the interview system when one applies for government jobs.

“In this country, no one is ready to make law against castes… this is why the SC/SC Act is needed. Now, that too is being weakened. This is creating problems for those with jobs, police, public… everyone. Fighting for this, creating havoc, violent protests and shutting markets is not the solution. Now, people are tired and we should end caste,” Ashok told The Indian Express.

On what he exactly meant by “ending caste”, he said: “People need to stop writing their castes… they should not be recognised by their castes, as it is the seed of all problems.”

Asked whether the letter has anything to do with Dalits protesting over the alleged dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Ashok said “the time is such” and thus, the two can be connected.

On why he wrote to the President and not the Governor, who appoints and accepts resignations of PPS officers, Ashok said there is no one bigger than the President. “However, I also have sent a copy of the letter to the DGP.” When contacted, the DGP office denied having received any such letter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App