Senior sports journalist Ramu Sharma passes away

Senior sports journalist Ramu Sharma passed away after prolonged illness here today.

He was 81. Sharma will be cremated at the electric crematorium, Lodhi Road, at 1:30pm tomorrow.

Sharma worked as a Senior Sports Correspondent with the Statesman for three decades before taking over as Sports Editor of the Indian Express in 1990.

“In my active days, he not only covered my races but also helped my coach Mohd Ilyas Babar and me in our personal matters,” recalled Olympian 800m runner Sriram Singh.

“Athletics fraternity has lost a great journalist and a friend,” he added.