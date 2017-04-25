Senior RSS leader calls AIMPLB ‘shop of evil’

Indresh Kumar helped form Muslim Rashtriya Manch Indresh Kumar helped form Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday attacked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, calling it “un-Islamic, immoral and unconstitutional”. He also attacked those opposing construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a seminar in Delhi, he said: “It (AIMPLB) has no legal, religious, spiritual sanction…it is un-Islamic, immoral and unconstitutional…. When Muslim vote bank deserted the Congress, they caught hold of fanatic, separatist Muslim leaders…funded them and brought up this board. Those who declare it as a Muslim body, they commit a sin.”

He also termed the AIMPLB a “shaitan ki dukan (shop of evil)”. Kumar, who has worked in J&K for decades has been presenting himself as a “reformist” leader and has helped form the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

“A reformist movement among Muslims against dogmatism and violence has taken birth (in India)…and no power of the world can stop it,” he said.

The audience was packed with several prominent personalities, including former SC Justice M Y Eqbal, former AMU V-C Mohammad Shabbir. Eqbal at one point remarked that “everyone is eager to hear Indreshji”.

About triple talaq, Kumar said that not just “triple talaq…Quran terms divorce a crime”. “What God dislikes the most is talaq. When talaq takes place on earth, the balance of paradise gets disrupted,” he said, claiming that wrong interpretation of Quran has resulted in this practice.

Speaking about the disputed site at Ayodhya, he contended that according to Islam the “place of worship should not be in the name of any person” and “must not be at a disputed place”.

“The first immorality is that it is (Babri mosque) in the name of a person….not once namaz was offered there in 400 years,” Kumar said.

Targeting China, he said: “Entire world knows that it (China) carries rakshaswaad…It opposed our (entry into) security council. It opposed Pakistan’s (declaration) as a terror state.”

While the RSS has usually been critical of China, Kumar, a member of the RSS national executive, was particularly caustic on Monday. He took a dig at China’s statement over India’s decision to invest in border areas where it said that it would spoil relations.

“Jaise ki rishton men badi khubsurati thi. China badi khubsurat chij hai jisse hamara rishta bigad jayega. (As if relations are very cordial and China is so nice to us that our relations would take a hit),” he said.

