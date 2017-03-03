Senior PTI journalist wins ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in UK

H S Rao, veteran Indian journalist of the Press Trust of India news agency in the UK, has received a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his illustrious career spanning nearly five decades at a ceremony here. Rao, 75, was awarded the prize at a function in the House of Commons complex yesterday evening. The Political and Public Life Awards are presented annually by the Asian Business Publications Limited (ABPL), publishers of ‘Asian Voice’ and ‘Gujarat Samachar’ newspapers. In 2013, Theresa May, who is now the British Prime Minister, was named the winner while in 2010, former prime minister David Cameron won the award.

“H S Rao has been a journalist with the Press Trust of India, the premier news agency of India, for nearly five decades. He has travelled the world with Presidents and Prime Ministers. He is regarded as the doyen of Indian journalists in Britain, having given a lifetime of service to journalism and the truth,” the award citation reads. Rao received the award from Eleanor Lang MP, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons and the chief guest of the event, and C B Patel, the publisher and editor of ABPL Group.

“For the past five decades, my journey as a journalist with the Press Trust of India has been a challenge and an opportunity. I have strived to ensure my journalistic work is free, fair and unbiased to keep the PTI flag flying high,” Rao said in his acceptance speech.

Other key winners of the 2017 awards include Indian-origin businessmen Bhiku and Vijay Patel as Philanthropists of the Year, Oscar-nominated British-Indian actor Dev Patel as Actor of the Year, Labour MP and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott as Shadow Minister of the Year, and Gina Miller as Campaigner of the Year for her legal challenge that forced the British government to seek parliamentary approval to trigger the Brexit process.

“It is very important in today’s world when there is turmoil all around that we have heroes to look up to and to incentivise people to do better,” said Dinesh Patnaik, India’s deputy high commissioner to the UK. The awards were created by ‘Asian Voice’ over a decade ago to recognise achievements across various fields of work in the UK.