Senior police officers camp in Gadchiroli after surge in Naxal activities

A SUDDEN surge in Naxal activities in Gadchiroli over the last 10 days, killing seven persons including two policemen and injuring five others, has prompted top police officials to rush to Gadchiroli and camp there to monitor counter-insurgency operations.

Additional Director General of Police (Operations) D Kanakratnam, Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli Range) Ankush Shinde rushed to Gadchiroli and visited many remote police outposts, around which recent incidents of Naxal violence have been reported. One hundred personnel from CoBRA battalion have been especially called in from Jagdalpur.

“The Naxals are observing their annual People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week from December 2-8, around which time they are known to increase their violent activities. We have launched intensive combing operation in various affected parts of the district and I have been here for the past three days to supervise them. Our ADGP Kanakratnam had been here for four days. We visited many remote posts in Dhanora and Bhamragad tahsil where Naxals had carried out some violent activities recently. One hundred CoBRA personnel have been called in from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh,” Shelar told The Indian Express.

Naxals had killed five civilians last week under the suspicion that they were police informers. In two different attacks on the police, they killed two policemen too. Naxals had faced several reverses in Gadchirol this year, losing nine of their cadres in encounters with the police.

