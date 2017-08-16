Senior pilots will now have to serve one-year notice period before quitting

The new rules will be applied with immediate effect. (Source: Thinkstock Image/For representation only) The new rules will be applied with immediate effect. (Source: Thinkstock Image/For representation only)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday cleared a proposal that makes it mandatory for the senior pilots to serve a one-year notice period before quitting the job. The co-pilots will also have to wait for six months before making a shift to a new employer.

“It has been decided that pilots working in an air transport undertaking shall give a ‘Notice Period’ of at least one year in respect of commanders, and six months in respect of co-pilots to the employer indicating his intention to leave the job,” the DGCA said in amended Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), which was issued on Wednesday.

The notice period, may however be reduced if the air transport undertaking issues the pilot a no objection certificate and also accepts his resignation earlier than the period stipulated by the DGCA.

“During the notice period, neither the pilot shall refuse to undertake the flight duties assigned to him nor shall the employer deprive the pilot of his legitimate rights and privileges with respect to the assignment of his duties,” DGCA said in the CAR.

The proposal was mooted by the DGCA in May after multiple domestic airlines, under the banner of Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), had approached it urging it to increase the notice period for pilots from six months to one year arguing that a lot of resources, time and efforts are spent on training them. Many domestic pilot bodies had, however, opposed the proposal saying that it is “exploitative” as longer notice period will mean airlines can be “vindictive” to those quitting.

The new rules will be applied with immediate effect.

