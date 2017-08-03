Senior MTNL officer commits suicide

A senior officer of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a hotel room here, police said on Thursday. Sandeep Rajourie (34), posted as assistant director general of ITS department of telecom in MTNL, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the hotel room in Powai at around 12 pm yesterday, an official attached to the Powai police station said.

The exact reason for Rajourie taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, his family alleged that he was being “harassed” in office and was tensed for the last few days, the official added.

A case of accidental death has been registered, he said, adding a probe was underway.

