Senior ministers meet to discuss Lokpal Act

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh led the meeting. (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh led the meeting. (File Photo)

A panel led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday discussed issues related to the proposed anti-corruption body Lokpal. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh among others.

According to officials, issues related to Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 were discussed at the meeting. The ministers also discussed the Parliamentary Standing Committee report on the Lokpal Act, sources said.

The Centre had introduced a Bill to amend the Lokpal Act in Lok Sabha on December 18, 2014, which was then referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee. The committee had submitted its report in December last year.

One of the amendments was for allowing the leader of the largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha, in case there is no Leader of Opposition in the House, to be part of the selection panel for the appointment of chairperson and members of Lokpal. The Lokpal Act provides for establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to probe corruption complaints against public servants.