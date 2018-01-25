Senior Malayalam TV journalist submits police complaint alleging cyber-defamation

Shani Prabhakaran is a chief news producer with Manorama News. (Source: Facebook/Shani Prabhakaran) Shani Prabhakaran is a chief news producer with Manorama News. (Source: Facebook/Shani Prabhakaran)

Shani Prabhakaran, a senior Malayalam television journalist, has sent a complaint to the state DGP alleging that a group of persons is defaming her and casting her in poor light on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. “My photograph with friend and MLA M Swaraj in an elevator is being exploited to the full extent in an organized manner. Comments with a sexual tone are being made. I request you to initiate legal proceedings against these people who are defaming my dignity as a woman and intruding into my privacy,” the journalist said in her complaint, shared on her Facebook page as well.

Along with the complaint, Prabhakaran also submitted to the police web links and other details of the defamatory social media posts. The journalist is a chief news producer with Manorama News television channel and hosts the nightly news debate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd