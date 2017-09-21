Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane resigns from party

Narayan Rane. (Express Photo) Narayan Rane. (Express Photo)

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former chief minister Narayan Rane has resigned from the party relinquishing his membership of the Legislative Council too.

Announcing his decision at a press conference in Kudal, Rane accused the Congress of reneging on its promise to make him chief minister after he joined the party in 2005. “Ahmed Patel had told me after I joined Congress thatI would be made the chief minister,” Rane said.

“Even Madam (Sonia Gandhi) had told me twice that I would be made the chief minister,” he added.

Referring to the speculation about his joining the BJP , Rane said: “I have not yet decided where to go.”

Rane, isolated in the party, had attacked the state Congress unit at a recent rally in his bastion of Sindhudurg alleging that his arch-rival Ashok Chavan had taken a ‘supari to finish the Congress’ in the state.

At the rally, he said that he had spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about how he felt that Chavan was ‘hurting the party’s interests in the state’. However, the party leadership did nothing to assuage his concerns and continued to promote him.

“No Congress leader ever cared to know the reason for my discomfort,” he said.

Rane was a member of the Shiv Sena until 2005 when he switched sides to the Congress. He had become the chief minister of the state for a period of nine months in 1999 after Manohar Joshi stepped down. He also held the revenue portfolio in the Sena-BJP government. He had publicly criticised Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray questioning his administrative capacity.

After he joined the Congress, Rane was given the revenue and industry portfolios in successive governments led by the party. Rane’s two sons – Nilesh and Nitesh- are also active in politics. While Nilesh is a former Congress MP, Nitesh is a sitting party MLA.

