Senior leaders out, CPI brings in Kanhaiya Kumar

S Sudhakar Reddy was re-elected as Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary for the third term at the party’s 23th Congress in Kollam on Sunday. Former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was elected to the 125-member party national council.

Senior party leaders C Divakaran, Sathyan Mokeri, C N Chandran and Kamala Sadanandan were dropped from the national council.

Expressing displeasure over his removal from the National Council, Divakaran said, “I have no godfathers in the party and did not want to get a position in the council with someone’s support.’’

Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran justified the removal of Divakaran and others. “The new council was elected unanimously. As per the party constitution, the council should have 20 per cent new faces,” said Rajendran, who was elected to the party’s central secretariat.

Addressing a gathering, Reddy said a Left secular front would be formed to fight the BJP. He said the Modi government was implementing economic policies which are looting the public. The Modi regime has destroyed democratic values and secularism, he said.

