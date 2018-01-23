Senior journalist KJ Singh murder case: Police file 150-page chargesheet, name 40 witnesses

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September last year. Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September last year.

The Mohali district police have filed a chargesheet in the sensational murder case of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur in the court of the duty magistrate on Monday. In the chargesheet, the accused Gaurav Kumar was charged with murder.

He was charged under sections 302 (murder), 449 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the nearly 150-page chargesheet, police have named 40 prosecution witnesses, including KJ Singh’s nephew Ajay Pal Singh, his sister Yashpal Kaur, brother-in-law Ajit Singh Sahota, the owner of the shop where Gaurav made the fake number plate of KJ ‘s green coloured Ford Ikon, Chanderbhan and Ranjit Singh, who bought the LED from Gaurav which was stolen from KJ’s house.

Besides, police also named constables Parminder Singh and Ranjeet Singh as prime witnesses. The chargesheet was filed in the court of a duty magistrate.

Chanderbhan had already recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Both KJ and his mother were found murdered on the afternoon of September 23 at their residence in Sector 3B2. Their bodies were discovered by Ajay Pal Singh and his mother Yashpal Kaur, who had come to give them lunch.

After 33 days of the murder, police arrested Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, near Homeland Heights close to the Sohana Gurdwara on October 25. The police also recovered KJ’s car, a knife and the remote of an LED from Gaurav’s rented home at Kajheri village on the day of his arrest.

Police have also attached three forensic reports of the blood samples of Gaurav, KJ and Gurcharan Kaur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App