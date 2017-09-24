Senior journalist K J Singh, mother, cremated

Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express File Photo by Jaipal Singh) Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express File Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Senior journalist K J Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur, who were found killed at their residence yesterday, were cremated today. The funeral pyre was lit by Vijaypal Singh, an elder brother of K J Singh. Apart from the family members, a large number of media-persons and eminent persons from various fields were present. On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, his Media Adviser Raveen Thukral paid homage to the departed souls.

Veteran journalist Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found killed at their residence in Mohali on Saturday. While 64-year-old Singh’s throat had been slit, his mother Gurcharan Kaur was suspected to have been strangled at their Phase 3B2 home. The postmortem was conducted today at the Government Civil Hospital, Mohali.

The Punjab police has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under Inspector General (Crime) to probe the crime. CM’s media adviser Thukral said the killers would not be spared and would soon be in the police net.

