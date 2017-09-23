Senior journalist K J Singh, 92-year-old mother found dead at their Mohali residence

Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence today along with his mother. Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence today along with his mother.

Senior Journalist K J Singh and his 92-year-old mother Gurcharan Kaur were found dead at their residence in Mohali’s phase 3B2 on Saturday. The murderers, who are yet to be identified, are believed to be more than one in number. Singh was found with his throat slit while his mother was strangulated. Police investigation is underway. Singh has worked in senior positions at The Indian Express and The Times of India in Chandigarh.

K J Singh’s green-coloured Ford Ikon is also missing from his home. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they are working on various theories. He, however, ruled out theft as the reason behind the twin murder. “We have some leads, we will soon arrest the culprits,” he said.

Singh was in his sixties while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was 92-years-old. Police said they were investigating the matter. Senior police officials have reached the spot.

Talking about the development, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a series of tweets expressed shock at the demise of Singh. “Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother.Condemn this killing and urge authorities to nab culprits imm. I condemn ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators imm.”

Singh’s murder comes weeks after 55-year-old senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru. Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants.

