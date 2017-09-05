Live Updates: Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at Bengaluru residence

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Source: Twitter) Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Source: Twitter)

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was on Tuesday shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The news was confirmed by city police commissioner. She was the editor of Lankesh Patrike, a weekly Kannada magazine and had been a staunch critic of Hindutva politics.

According to reports, Lankesh succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on her body. Reflecting on the incident, DCP (West) MN Anucheth said her body was found on the veranda of her house.

Last year, she was held guilty in a defamation case filed by MP Prahlad Joshi and party associate Umesh Dushi over an article published on January 23, 2008, alleging that some BJP leaders in the region were involved in a cheating case.

Condemning the “heinous crime”, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was shocked to learn of the murder of the renowned journalist. “Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime,” he tweeted.

“In fact, this is an assassination on democracy. In her passing, Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice, and I have lost a friend,” the CM added.

Lankesh, who was in her 50s, was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh, who started Lankesh Patrike.

A host of journalists have strongly condemned the murder of the prominent journalist on social media. “As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh, one of India’s gutsiest journalists,” said Vir Sanghvi, an eminent media personality.

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “Shocking & tragic! Brave journalist Gauri Lankesh who exposed the BJP has been shot dead in her home in Bangalore!”

With inputs from PTI, ANI

