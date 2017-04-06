Senior journalist attacked in northwest Delhi, recovering in Fortis Hospital

Journalist Aparna Kalra was attacked in public park near her residence. (Twitter) Journalist Aparna Kalra was attacked in public park near her residence. (Twitter)

A 45-year-old senior freelance journalist was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in North-West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Wednesday. Initial investigation, police said, has revealed that the victim, Aparna Kalra, was out for an evening walk when some unidentified assailants allegedly attacked her. Kalra is admitted at Fortis Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical due to multiple injuries to her brain.

DCP (north-west district) Milind Dumbre told The Indian Express that the victim was allegedly attacked by unknown persons while she was walking in the park. “We are making all efforts to track down the attackers. She is now recuperating,” he said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 6.50 pm after she left her home for a walk in Picnic Hut, a park adjacent to her home. “The victim was found in a unconscious condition by a passerby and they informed the police about the incident. She was taken to nearby hospital and police later informed the victim’s family members,” a senior police officer said.

Police said she was found unconscious in the park and bleeding from her head and nose. Initially the victim was taken to Deep Chand hospital but after seeing the seriousness of her injuries, she was referred to Fortis Hospital. “She initially gained consciousness for some minutes on late Wednesday night to record her statement, but fell unconscious soon after,” the officer added.

On the basis of PCR call, a case of attempt to murder has been registered at Bharat Nagar police station. “After registering an FIR, police started their investigation and recorded the statement of family members. The family members initially suspected Kalra was attacked by people who possibly tried to snatch her cell-mobile phone, but police later found that she had left her phone at home while going out,” police sources said.

