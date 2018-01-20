Senior journalist Anindya Sengupta passes away

Latest News
Journalist Anindya Sengupta passed away on Saturday at the age of 52. Sengupta started his career with Bengali newspaper 'Bartaman', and then worked with English dailies 'The Statesman' and 'The Telegraph'

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 20, 2018 2:47 pm
Journalist Anindya Sengupta died Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata, family sources said. He was 52. Sengupta was suffering from cancer, they said. He is survived by wife and a daughter.

Sengupta started his career with Bengali newspaper ‘Bartaman’, and then worked with English dailies ‘The Statesman’ and ‘The Telegraph’. He had served as the secretary of Kolkata Press Club for six terms, and was presently the secretary of the Indian Journalists Association (IJA).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on his demise. “Saddened at the passing away of senior journalist Anindya Sengupta. Condolences to his family and colleagues,” she wrote on Twitter.

