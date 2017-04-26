Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav talks Kashmir, Oppn unity with Sonia Gandhi

Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav (File Photo) Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav (File Photo)

The issue of increasing unrest in Kashmir is learnt to have figured during a meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav here on Tuesday. Yadav met Sonia at her residence to discuss Opposition unity and a common presidential nominee as a precursor to a larger electoral plan ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia, who has been holding meetings with Opposition leaders at her residence, is learnt to have expressed concern about the situation in the Valley and apprised Yadav of the Congress’s decision to set up a policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. She is also learnt to have expressed concern about the political situation in the country. Sharing the concern, Yadav asked Sonia to take the lead in working out a plan for larger Opposition unity.

“We discussed the political situation in the country,” Yadav said after the meeting. “The situation in Kashmir is a matter of concern. The situation is very serious. We discussed all issues of concern. We were in agreement on most of the issues.” Sources said that Yadav, a former NDA convener, told Sonia that the Congress should show flexibility in reaching out to other parties as the BJP had done earlier, when its electoral strength was comparable to the Congress’s current strength. Yadav is also learnt to have told her that no single party is in a position to challenge a resurgent BJP, a view with which the Congress chief concurred.

Yadav is learnt to have told Sonia that the Congress should forge state-level alliance too. JD(U) and NCP have announced a tie-up in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due later this year. They expect the Congress to take the lead and forge a larger alliance, which will be backed by Patel quota stir leader Hardik Patel. Sonia and Yadav also discussed recent incidents of cow vigilantism and growing reach of the RSS, sources said. They expressed concern over the Maoist ambush in Sukma.

Sonia had recently called Yadav, whose name is doing the rounds as a probable presidential nominee for the Opposition. When asked about this, he said, “First there has to be Opposition unity… Let the Opposition unite, then this (presidential candidate) can happen. There is still time for it. We discussed the current political situation. The President was one of the issues.”

Earlier in the day, Yadav, who was part of a delegation led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Kashmir last year, tweeted, “Situation in Kashmir has worsened in last 3 years. Govt should implement agenda for governance made by Coalition Govt before coming to power.” Sources said that BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha also called on Yadav and discussed how the situation in Kashmir could be defused. Yadav is likely to meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti soon.

