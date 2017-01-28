Senior Jammu and Kashmir officials give ‘At Home’ ceremony a miss

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Leader of Opposition Omar Abduallah, some Ministers and top IAS and IPS officials were absent from the function. J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Leader of Opposition Omar Abduallah, some Ministers and top IAS and IPS officials were absent from the function.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Saturday noted with deep regret that a large number of invited officers did not attend the Republic Day celebration’s ‘At Home’ ceremony, a official said.It was also noted that all those who were absent did not even care to convey their inability to attend the fucntion, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said in Jammu.

The Governor and First Lady Usha Vohra had hosted ‘At Home’ at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

The Governor has desired that the Chief Minister may be apprised about the aforesaid matter and stressed that if the state has to achieve its goals all government employees need to be visibly disciplined, particularly those at the senior echelons of the state, he said.

The Governor’s Secretariat had invited senior officers up to the level of special secretary and heads of departments stationed at Jammu to attend the ‘At Home’ at 4.00 PM on Januray 26, the spokesperson said.

“The state government had issued a circular on January 10 to all departments to impress upon all officers of the state government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) stationed at Jammu to attend the R-Day celebrations as part of their official duty,” he said.

The order also stated that failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions, the spokesperson said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh, Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Chairman Legislative Council Haji Inayat Ali among others attended the programme, an Information department release said.

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Leader of Opposition Omar Abduallah, some Ministers and top IAS and IPS officials were absent from the function.