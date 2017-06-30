Senior IAS officer Ashok Jain appointed chief secretary of Rajasthan 

Senior IAS officer Ashok Jain was appointed the new chief secretary of Rajasthan in place of O P Meena, who retired on Friday. The 1981-batch IAS officer was the additional chief secretary of social justice and empowerment department, tribal area development, women and child development and the chairman of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation.

Jain hails from Jodhpur district and has held top posts including that of Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan. He was also the district collector and magistrate of Jaisalmer from 1988 to 1990.

The state government also transferred a number of IAS officers. Rajhans Upadhyay was transferred as additional chief secretary of higher, technical and Sanskrit education department and school education, Devendra Bhushan Gupta as additional chief secretary finance, excise and tax department. Om Prakash Saini was transferred as the chairman of Rajasthan Civil Service Appellate Tribunal whereas Mukesh Sharma was transferred as additional chief secretary urban development and housing department, energy, public health and engineering and ground water department.

Om Prakash Saini was transferred as the chairman of Rajasthan Civil Service Appellate Tribunal whereas Mukesh Sharma was transferred as additional chief secretary urban development and housing department, energy, public health and engineering and ground water department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App