Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta SIT in Karnataka illegal mining case

Gangaram Bhaderia was produced before the Lokayukta special court on Monday which remanded him in three days police custody.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published:May 16, 2017 12:37 pm
Gangaram Bhaderia, Karnataka Mining, Lokayukta, Special Investigating Team, SIT, IAS Arrested, Illegal mining, Indian express, India news, Karnataka news, Latest news Gangaram Bhaderia, who currently serves as Principal Secretary (Mujurai and stamping), is a 1989-batch officer.

A senior IAS officer has been arrested here by the Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case. Gangaram Bhaderia, who currently serves as Principal Secretary (Mujurai and stamping), is a 1989-batch officer. He was arrested after questioning, IGP of the Lokayukta SIT, K S R Charan Reddy, told PTI.

Reddy said Bhaderia was produced before the Lokayukta special court on Monday which remanded him in three days police custody. He was arrested yesterday in connection with the alleged irregularities of Janthakal enterprises when he was the commissioner of mines during the chief ministership of H D Kumaraswamy.

The SIT had registered the cases against Kumaraswamy and his predecessor Dharam Singh as also against several officers in connection with the case at the direction of the Supreme Court

