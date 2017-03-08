Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid duped of Rs 59,000

Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (File) Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (File)

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid was allegedly cheated and duped of Rs 59,000 by two people on the pretext of selling him Maltese puppies through a website, police said. A case of cheating was registered at the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on March 2. Police said Khurshid came to know about the sale while surfing the website on February 13. The advertisement quoted the price of two puppies at Rs 12,000 each. The former external affairs minister contacted the accused, Tonny Wallace, over email and he asked him to transfer the money to one Ankit Badri.

After Khurshid’s representative transferred the money to Badri’s account, Wallace demanded more money on the pretext of health checks and transportation to Delhi. Later, Wallace told him that the pets will be delivered to Delhi through a pet travel agency — Pacific Pet Re-Locators — but they never reached.