Devalued Degree
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan writes to CJI: ‘I have decided to give up court practice’

"After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice," he wrote.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2017 12:59 pm
In an undated letter written to CJI Deepak Misra, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said he was giving up court practice after the “humiliating end” to the power tussle case between the Delhi government and Centre.

“After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice. You are entitled to take back the Senior gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered,” he wrote.

The case saw heated exchanges between CJI Misra and Dhavan, who was one of the lawyers representing the Delhi government.

A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing a clutch of petitions in the matter.

A snapshot of the letter written by Rajeev Dhavan.

