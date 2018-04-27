Senior advocate Indu Malhotra to be sworn in as SC judge at 10.30 am today

Indu Malhotra will add to the existing strength of 24 judges in the top court. (Source: Lawctopus.com) Indu Malhotra will add to the existing strength of 24 judges in the top court. (Source: Lawctopus.com)

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra will be sworn in as judge of the Supreme Court at 10.30 am on Friday. Her appointment received the Presidential warrant, or requisite clearance to take oath, Wednesday. She is the first woman to be elevated to the post of Supreme Court judge from the Bar. On taking oath, Malhotra will become the second woman judge in the apex court.

The Supreme Court collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, in a unanimous decision, had cleared the names of Malhotra as well as Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph. Malhotra becomes the seventh woman judge of the SC since Independence.

It’s official. Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra to be sworn in as Judge of the Supreme Court in the Chief Justice’s Court at 10.30 AM today. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9xcKpJuzue — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 27, 2018

Malhotra will add to the existing strength of 24 judges in the top court.

Born into a family of lawyers, Malhotra joined the profession in 1983. She was appointed as a Senior Advocate in 2007. She was the second woman after Leila Seth to be elevated by the Supreme Court to the designation of a Senior Advocate. She specialises in arbitration law.

The government, meanwhile, returned for reconsideration the Collegium’s recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court. In a letter to the CJI, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad listed reasons why the appointment “at this stage does not appear to be appropriate”. It is unclear if and when the CJI will call a meeting of the collegium to discuss the matter.

