Senate members should forget political affinity: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Friday said persons nominated as members of senate or syndicate of universities should forget their political affinity and work for the improvement of the academic institutions benefitting students. “The syndicate or senate members, after joining the syndicate or senate, they have to forget their political affinity,” the governor said here after the Chancellors Council here.

Sathasivam, also a retired chief justice of the Supreme Court, said as a lawyer he had worked for some parties but when he was appointed as a judge, he had completely closed his eyes on political parties. “The same way, they (syndicate or senate members) may have some political affinity, (but) their object is to develop the universities, improve the activities of the universities for the benefit of students,” the governor told reporters.

He said this in response to questions related to some alleged politically biased actions from the side of members of syndicate of the Mahatma Gandhi University here in an academic related issue.

