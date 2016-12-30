Shiv Sena to file complaint against Goa Archbishop with EC

The Shiv Sena on Monday said they would be filing a formal complaint against Archbishop of Goa and Daman Rev Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao for “interfering” in the election process. “Church is a religious place and Archbishop heads it. He cannot call all the political leaders and speak about his community. Election Commission should take cognizance of it,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters in Goa.

He was referring to the recent statement by the Archbishop that Church would be guiding the faithfuls on voting during upcoming Goa elections.

The Archbishop gave the speech in presence of Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Raut said those who were sitting in front of the Archbishop should also face action.

“We will be filing a formal complaint to the Election Commission of India in this regard,” he said.