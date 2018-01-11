Sena takes on BJP in Panvel, threatens to rename bad roads ‘Acche Din Marg’

The Sena also issued an ultimatum to the Panvel civic body to repair all roads by January 20. Narendra Vaskar The Sena also issued an ultimatum to the Panvel civic body to repair all roads by January 20. Narendra Vaskar

HAVING failed to win a single seat at the first-ever polls to the newly formed Panvel Municipal Corporation six months ago, the Shiv Sena is now redoubling its efforts to make inroads in the region with a campaign on the poor condition of roads in the satellite town. Taking up the matter in the Panvel municipality earlier, a Shiv Sena delegation met Mayor Kavita Chotmal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, demanding that road repairs in Panvel be completed by January 20.

The Sena has threatened to rename the roads in the township ‘Acche Din Marg’, if the condition of roads does not improve.

According to local Sena leaders, the condition of roads in the town has worsened in recent months, and residents have had to suffer due to the “lackadaisical approach” of municipal officials. “The work was delayed due to the formation of the civic body and the civic polls. But in past six months, there has still not been any progress in carrying out the road works,” said Prathmesh Soman, head of Sena’s Panvel unit.

In the last week of December, a Sena delegation led by Sanjay More, the newly appointed party in-charge for the city, along with office bearers, met Chotmal, demanding that road repairs be fast-tracked. The delegation also issued an ultimatum that the roads should be repaired by January 20.

Soman further said the narrow lanes in Panvel town routinely cause parking issues and traffic pile-ups. “The civic body is taking up issues such as plastic and liquor ban, action against sign-boards, etc, but it seems to have forgotten its primary duty of providing basic services such as good roads. Some of the ruling party corporators are conducting bhoomipujan of various works, but the actual work has not yet started,” he alleged.

In the polls to the municipality held in May last year, the BJP won 51 seats while the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) won 23 seats. The Congress and NCP won two each while the Shiv Sena could not even open its account in the 78-member general body of the civic body.

“If they fail to do the work by January 20, then we will rename roads as ‘Acche Din Marg’ and felicitate officials by making them stand in the potholes,” siad Soman.

However, Chotmal defended the corporation, saying that the road repair works have been taken up already in several locations. “After the Sena delegation met me on the issue, I immediately asked the contractors to fast-track road repair works. Besides, I also visited some of the roads to assess the condition and have directed the officials to fill up potholes. Work is in progress at many places,” said the Mayor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App