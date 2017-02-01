Sena rejects MNS offer: BJP eyes gain in Maharshtra

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

WITH THE Shiv Sena refusing to strike an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to consolidate the Marathi votebank, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to turn the latest political development to its advantage in the elections to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads. In Mumbai, the Marathi votebank makes up a sizeable 26 per cent.

Although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the epicentre of the elections, the developments have once more brought to the centrestage the ego clashes between the estranged Thackeray cousins — Uddhav (the Sena chief) and Raj (the MNS chief). On Monday, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar visited Matoshree with the offer of an unconditional alliance, but Uddhav struck down the proposal, saying the Sena would not have a tie-up with any party. “We are entering the field with complete preparation. I have not received any offer of an alliance. We will not have an alliance with any party,” Uddhav said.

A BJP source said, “What goes between the Sena and the MNS is not our business. There is a clear directive from our top leadership not to join the ugly war between the Sena and the MNS.” “We are not deviating from our development plank in the elections,” he added. Moreover, the BJP has decided to stay clear of the MNS. “The BJP believes the Sena still remains its best bet if they have to come together after the polls. Moreover, the Sena is a coalition partner in the state government and at the Centre,” a BJP leader said.

“The model of governance being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can be used to make inroads in even the most difficult wards in the BMC as well as the other nine metros. The same campaign can be pushed in the 25 zilla parishads to fight the Congress and the NCP in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune,” he added.

The last 24 hours saw the MNS lashing out at the Sena for spurning its proposal of an unconditional alliance across the state, including Mumbai.

A Sena leader said, “Uddhavji has conveyed that those who are concerned about the welfare of Mumbai and the Sena should help us in the elections. If MNS workers prove their merit, they will be rewarded. However, a formal alliance is not possible.”