Sena needs to show some self-respect: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray at a rally in Dadar on Saturday. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Campaigning for the BMC elections, MNS president Raj Thackeray asked the Shiv Sena on Saturday to show some self respect after the “humiliation” meted out to it by the BJP. He further claimed that ‘outsiders’ were utilising the benefits in hospitals meant for local residents.

Addressing his last campaign rally at Dadar, he said, “You can go and see for yourself the video of the Shivaji memorial bhoomipujan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even look at Uddhav Thackeray once. The Sena should have resigned then or Uddhav should have jumped off the boat. How much more humiliation can they take?”

Incidentally, Raj had given a proposal to the Sena to join hands with the MNS after Uddhav Thackeray decided to break away from the BJP for BMC elections. Raj claimed that the entire fight between the Sena and the BJP was a show being put up by the two parties.

“They are only putting up an act to stay in power. Amit Shah recently said that this was a friendly match between them. If this is a friendly match, why are you abusing each other so much? If you are so angry at each other why are you sharing power in the state? It is better that they take out their resignations from their pockets and submit it,” Thackeray said, alluding to Shiv Sena ministers who had earlier said that they had their resignation letters in their pockets and would hand them over at an appropriate time.

Raj said that in spite of both parties having been at the helm of BMC for the last 25 years, nothing had changed in Mumbai. “Nothing has changed in the city. We have the same potholes and the same hawker encroached roads. We have BMC-run hospitals like KEM which do not have an ICU. Patients are fleeced in private hospitals. When all this is happening in the city we have parties fighting each other rather than thinking about the problems of people,” said Thackeray.

Speaking on his pet theme of ‘outsiders garnering benefits meant for Mumbaikars’. “You see corporation-run hospitals. We have outsiders who are coming and taking benefit. There is no regulation to stop this. They are even awarding contracts to outsiders. Can’t they find people from this state to do work?” he asked.

He further blamed the Sena for allowing the proliferation of illegal settlements in areas like Behrampada. The locality in Bandra has a large Muslim population. “When I used to travel in the train we would see ground level structures at Behramapada. Now we have five-storeyed slums, where even officials are scared to enter. How did this happen? How did these Mohallas come up? This has happened under their watch,” he said.

He claimed the two parties were out to destroy the landscape of the city for a metro car shed. He further took on the BJP for its extravagant poll spending and questioned where the party was getting the money from in spite of demonetisation.