Sena men held for staging protests

The Sena supporters were upset because names of local elected representatives from Sena were not on the invitation cards sent out for the event. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd February 2017, Mumbai. The Sena supporters were upset because names of local elected representatives from Sena were not on the invitation cards sent out for the event. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd February 2017, Mumbai.

Police in Panvel and Uran detained a Shiv Sena legislator and over a dozen Sena workers after they protested with black flags a few kilometres from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Sena supporters were upset because names of local elected representatives from Sena were not on the invitation cards sent out for the event. Sena leaders said Sanjay More, party in-charge in Panvel, was detained before the protests. Manohar Bhoir, Sena legislator from Uran, was detained near Ovla Phata.

“Our party leaders were detained before the protests. But I, along with 100 party workers, protested at Ovla Phata, nearly 1 km from where the programme was held. As we started the protest around 3 pm and were heading towards the bhoomipujan site, we were detained,” he said, adding that all of them had been released.

“Our protest was not against Modi or Navi Mumbai airport. While I am a local legislator, Sena’s Shrirang Barne is the local MP. Our names were not printed on the invitations cards. Our protest was against that treatment,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App