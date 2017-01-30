Sena leader questions BJP’s ‘transparency’ in proving majority in house back in 2014

Maharashtra CM Davendra Fadnavis and Shive Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Maharashtra CM Davendra Fadnavis and Shive Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Dismissing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance break up on the issue of transparency in BMC, party leader Anil Parab on Monday questioned the way BJP-led government proved its majority after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Fadnavis, while speaking at a BJP rally in suburban Mumbai, had earlier said that his party had no qualms about fighting for a lesser number of seats in the city civic body, but would not compromise on transparency and accountability in Sena’s style of functioning.

“The CM falsely claimed that we do not believe in transparency in governance. On the contrary, the CM’s government is opaque. It is still unclear how did the BJP prove its majority in the House while it was still in minority (after the 2014 state Assembly polls). Where did transparency go then?” Sena leader Anil Parab told reporters in Mumbai.

“This government, from its roots, is not transparent. When they talk of transparency in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, they should adhere to the same standards elsewhere in the state and at the Centre,” he said.

Parab claimed that in the Chief Minister’s home town Nagpur, there are serious issues like water, bad roads and an increase in crime rate plaguing the people.

“The Chief Minister has no moral right to talk on transparency because there is wide scale corruption happening in the CM’s hometown,” he alleged. “A big corruption of cement contractors is happening in Nagpur as well. I have called for an inquiry many times but no action has been taken over the irregularities,” he added.