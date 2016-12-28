Sena corporator, 3 others booked for ransacking MIDC office

Shiv Sena Ulhasnagar city president Rajendra Chowdhary, party corporator Ramesh Chavan and two others were booked for allegedly ransacking the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) office in Dombivli in Thane, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on December 26 when the delegation of Sena workers, led by MLA Balaji Kinnikar visited the office of MIDC executive engineer, Sanjay Nanavare to discuss the issue of water shortage being faced by residents of Ulhasnagar here, Thane Police said in an official note.

While the discussion was on, four people, including Chowdhary and Chavan, allegedly ransacked the office and misbehaved with the officer by banging his mobile phone on the table and also hurled chairs at him, the complaint lodged by Nanavare said.

He said the delegation submitted a memorandum to him but also warned that they would visit him again with a ‘morcha’ on December 29. However, there were attempts made to pacify them.

An offence has been registered with the Manpada police against four persons, including Chowdhary and Chavan, under sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (mischief), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also under relevant secions of Criminal Law Amendment Act and Damage to Property Act.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, police added.